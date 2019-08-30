BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 7,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,386. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,176,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

