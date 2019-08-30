BP (LON:BP) Given a GBX 710 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BP. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 605 ($7.91) price objective on shares of BP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 653.13 ($8.53).

LON:BP opened at GBX 499.85 ($6.53) on Tuesday. BP has a one year low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of $102.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 514.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 540.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 0.78%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, with a total value of £320.16 ($418.35). In the last three months, insiders bought 179 shares of company stock valued at $95,373.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

