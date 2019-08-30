Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $906,034.00 and approximately $5,582.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Gate.io, Kucoin and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00233962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.01346903 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00019212 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00092159 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021149 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX, Radar Relay and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

