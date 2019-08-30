Bottos (BTO) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Bottos has a market cap of $3.63 million and $911,480.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bottos token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, LBank, Gate.io and Bibox. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bottos

BTO is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 545,990,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OTCBTC, Bibox, IDEX, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

