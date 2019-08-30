Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.
Borr Drilling stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $23.35.
Borr Drilling Company Profile
