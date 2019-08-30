Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Boeing by 36,928.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,211,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,630 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,068,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $77,540,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 378.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,625 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $110,159,000 after purchasing an additional 239,316 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $364.44. The company had a trading volume of 203,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

