BLUE Trading 26.1% Lower This Week (BLUE)

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, BLUE has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. BLUE has a total market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLUE token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLUE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00233379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.01349678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018852 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00092285 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00021179 BTC.

BLUE Profile

BLUE’s genesis date was October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLUE is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

Buying and Selling BLUE

BLUE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLUE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLUE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.