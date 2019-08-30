Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 0.5%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38, approximately 1,995,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,953,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $496.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 539.17%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 73,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

