Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Down 0.5%

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38, approximately 1,995,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,953,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $496.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 73,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
