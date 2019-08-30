Blocktix Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $115,890.00 and $5.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocktix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00232521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.92 or 0.01337494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.