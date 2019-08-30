BlockStamp (BST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 78.9% against the U.S. dollar. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $56,902.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000994 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000413 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004169 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001349 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 27,038,689 coins and its circulating supply is 19,495,723 coins. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.