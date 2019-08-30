Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

BXMT stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $36.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $106.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $32,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,084.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 749 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $26,529.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,101.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,898 shares of company stock worth $103,529 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

