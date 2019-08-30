Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.68

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 119417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter worth $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter worth $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the second quarter worth $116,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 124.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

