Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Reaches $0.0016

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $264.00 and $506.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00572245 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005664 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000248 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

