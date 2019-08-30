BitTube (TUBE) Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $2,863.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00705354 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004248 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000355 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

