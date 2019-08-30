BitRewards Hits One Day Volume of $5,270.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. BitRewards has a market cap of $35,961.00 and approximately $5,270.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitRewards token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00572204 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005637 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000248 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002712 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About BitRewards

BIT is a token. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,692,273 tokens. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards

Buying and Selling BitRewards

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

