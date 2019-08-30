bitqy Trading 54.8% Lower This Week (BQ)

bitqy (CURRENCY:BQ) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. bitqy has a total market cap of $111,153.00 and $5.00 worth of bitqy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitqy token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. During the last week, bitqy has traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00232860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.01339689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018855 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091522 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021600 BTC.

bitqy Profile

bitqy launched on August 26th, 2017. bitqy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,112,670,515 tokens. bitqy’s official Twitter account is @bitqyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . bitqy’s official website is bitqy.org

bitqy Token Trading

bitqy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitqy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitqy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitqy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

