Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $764.00 and approximately $10,297.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00022460 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002317 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00157006 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004012 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,528.20 or 1.00444849 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031884 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.