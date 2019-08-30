Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $6.74 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $864,175.00 and approximately $9,164.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00070101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004107 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001081 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000489 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 128,227 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

