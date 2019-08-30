Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $11.16 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $11.16 or 0.00116226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Exmo, BitFlip and Indodax. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $195.39 million and approximately $11.22 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00465126 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049849 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002907 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Coinnest, OKEx, DSX, Huobi, Korbit, Bitsane, SouthXchange, Indodax, Exrates, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, Binance, Ovis, Altcoin Trader, Bitfinex, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Bitinka, Gate.io, Negocie Coins, Koineks, Bitlish, Upbit, TDAX, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Zebpay, BitBay, Bleutrade, YoBit, Kucoin, Bittrex, C2CX, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, QuadrigaCX, Vebitcoin, BitMarket, HitBTC, CEX.IO, Coinone and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

