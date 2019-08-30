Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $704,105.00 and $28.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 53.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040161 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.11 or 0.04896217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.