Bitcoiin (B2G) Market Cap Hits $96,156.00

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $96,156.00 and $645.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoiin has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.01770564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

Bitcoiin (CRYPTO:B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin's total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en . Bitcoiin's official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

