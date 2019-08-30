Bitcloud Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $59,032.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 30,686,051 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.