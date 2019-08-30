BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNGO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

BioNano Genomics stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. BioNano Genomics has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 347.02% and a negative net margin of 247.03%. Research analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

