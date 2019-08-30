Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,118,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 3,788,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after buying an additional 144,464 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 52.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 10.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.16. 1,175,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,477. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen has a 12 month low of $216.12 and a 12 month high of $358.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.74.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

