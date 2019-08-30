Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,964,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 5,546,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days. Approximately 30.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

NASDAQ BGFV remained flat at $$1.87 on Thursday. 158,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 582,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 70,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.