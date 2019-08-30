BidaskClub Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 target price on Wynn Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.93.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.86 and a 200 day moving average of $125.16. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 61.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,853,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,221,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,299 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,098,205,000 after acquiring an additional 801,270 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $432,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $127,010,000 after acquiring an additional 91,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235,412 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $147,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,731 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.