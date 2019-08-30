BidaskClub Lowers Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SCHN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $18,769,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 225,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after purchasing an additional 185,390 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5,111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

