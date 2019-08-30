BidaskClub Lowers Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Argus assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Huntington Bancshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.78 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.