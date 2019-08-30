Bega Cheese (ASX:BGA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.31

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.15. Bega Cheese shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 1,700,275 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $859.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.75.

Bega Cheese Company Profile (ASX:BGA)

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

