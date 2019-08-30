BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.04

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BEACH ENERGY LT/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

