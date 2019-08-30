BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.73

Shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.73 and traded as low as $12.49. BCB Bancorp shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BCB Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 611,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 53.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

