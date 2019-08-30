Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS) will announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Basic Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.91). Basic Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Basic Energy Services.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 14.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAS. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In other news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc bought 311,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $770,565.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Scott Schorlemer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,429.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 408,720 shares of company stock valued at $957,191 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Basic Energy Services stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Basic Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.40.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

