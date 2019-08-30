Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $89.36 and last traded at $89.36, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average of $91.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,014 shares during the quarter. Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C makes up approximately 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 335.99% of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C worth $940,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

