BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BFIN. TheStreet downgraded BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. BankFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Oneill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $36,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,929.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BankFinancial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BankFinancial by 429.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BankFinancial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in BankFinancial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BankFinancial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFIN traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,701. The stock has a market cap of $172.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. BankFinancial has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

