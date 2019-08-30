Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 target price on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of BXS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,904. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,017,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,831,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,228,000 after buying an additional 161,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,774 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after buying an additional 21,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after buying an additional 119,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

