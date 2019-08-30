BancFirst (BANF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) in the last few weeks:

8/30/2019 – BancFirst was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/27/2019 – BancFirst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

8/20/2019 – BancFirst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

8/19/2019 – BancFirst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

8/14/2019 – BancFirst is now covered by analysts at Sandler O’Neill. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – BancFirst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.77. 30,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,620. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.79 million. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Norick bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

