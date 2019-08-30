B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 5.7%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73, 8,613,129 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 5,190,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.40 million.
B2Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)
B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.
