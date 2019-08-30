B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Up 5.7%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73, 8,613,129 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 5,190,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTG. TheStreet upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,627,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,748 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in B2Gold by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,361,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 538,260 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 167,780 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,654,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,454 shares during the period.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

