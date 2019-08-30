Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Trading 1.4% Higher

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.40, 1,085 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 102,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $23.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 1,241.6% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 201,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 186,247 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

