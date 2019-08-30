Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) Trading Up 0.6%

Avesoro Resources Inc (LON:ASO)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.75 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.16), approximately 17,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 33,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.15).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Avesoro Resources to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Friday, August 9th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 104.93. The company has a market cap of $50.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.51.

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

