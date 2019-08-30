Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $8,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Herbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.95 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.12. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $53.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Avangrid and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

