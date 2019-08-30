AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,076.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. CIBC raised AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

In other AutoZone news, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total value of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,720 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZO traded down $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,109.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,083. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,116.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,045.91. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $705.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,186.60.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

