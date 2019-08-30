Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Shares Down 1.1%

Aurion Resources Ltd (CVE:AU) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.84, 11,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 75,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a current ratio of 18.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of $150.15 million and a P/E ratio of -38.51.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

