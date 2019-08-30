Aurcrest Gold (CVE:AGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.05

Aurcrest Gold Inc (CVE:AGO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25.

Aurcrest Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGO)

AurCrest Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Richardson Lake and Western Fold properties located in Northwestern Ontario's Red Lake Gold Camp.

