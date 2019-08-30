Aumann (ETR:AAG) Trading 1% Higher

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €15.02 ($17.47) and last traded at €14.32 ($16.65), 76,877 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.18 ($16.49).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on Aumann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Aumann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $221.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

