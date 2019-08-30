Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,072,800 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 1,362,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 36.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 704,789 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the first quarter worth about $26,976,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,214,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 121,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 86,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 33.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 977,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Yield alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Atlantica Yield stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 213,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,457. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Atlantica Yield will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.43%.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.