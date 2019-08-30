Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athersys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.33 on Monday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter. Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 106.93%.

In other Athersys news, insider William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 61,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 85,583 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 62,382.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Athersys by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

