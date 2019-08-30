Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Trading Up 3%

Athelney Trust PLC (LON:ATY)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 235 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), approximately 0 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.14 ($2.98).

The firm has a market cap of $5.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.56.

About Athelney Trust (LON:ATY)

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

