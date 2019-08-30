AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ALOT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 88,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). AstroNova had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstroNova by 337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AstroNova by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

