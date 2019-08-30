Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATRO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Astronics to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Astronics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ ATRO opened at $27.90 on Monday. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $899.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Astronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Astronics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Astronics will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David C. Burney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,970.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $77,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,761 shares in the company, valued at $648,818.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $538,810. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Astronics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Astronics by 196.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Astronics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Astronics by 481.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Astronics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

