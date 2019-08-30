Asian Fintech Price Reaches $0.0066 on Exchanges (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded down 38.1% against the US dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and P2PB2B. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $27,573.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

